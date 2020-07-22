Madeline Curran



Lindenwold - On July 18, 2020, age 92, (nee DiSario) of Lindenwold, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late William D., Sr. and loving mother of William D., Jr. and Eileen Cornwell. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Eleanor Cirillo and Lucy Kline and one brother Gino DiSario. Mrs. Curran worked for National Biscuit Co. and later in the cafeteria at Lindenwold School #1 for over 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11:00 AM in St. Charles Borromeo Church 176 Stagecoach Road Sicklerville, NJ. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store