Madeline Curran
1927 - 2020
Madeline Curran

Lindenwold - On July 18, 2020, age 92, (nee DiSario) of Lindenwold, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late William D., Sr. and loving mother of William D., Jr. and Eileen Cornwell. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Eleanor Cirillo and Lucy Kline and one brother Gino DiSario. Mrs. Curran worked for National Biscuit Co. and later in the cafeteria at Lindenwold School #1 for over 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11:00 AM in St. Charles Borromeo Church 176 Stagecoach Road Sicklerville, NJ. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Funeral services provided by
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
