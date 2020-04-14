|
Madeline Kelly
Berlin - On April 12, 2020, Madeline (nee Barch), age 96. Beloved wife of the late Christopher Kelly. Survived by her children Pat Miller (Ron) and Dennis Kelly (Maureen - and her children); grandchildren Ron Miller Jr. (Melissa), Kristen Powell (Timothy) of Washington D.C., and Allison Scheuren (Justin); great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Dylan, Miles, Marshall, Samantha, and Christopher; and many loving nieces and nephews. Madeline loved children and taught nursery school for many years. She enjoyed music and was a former member of The Singing Angels. Interment will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in honor of Kaitlyn Miller to: Pull-thru Network, Inc., 1705 Wintergreen Parkway, Normal, IL 61761 or Vitas Hospice, 521 Fellowship Rd., Suite #110, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
