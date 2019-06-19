|
Madeline L. Grover
Erial - On June 18, 2019, Madeline (nee Baumeister), beloved wife of the late Fred B. Grover. Loving mother of the late William Grover (Eileen), Charles (Frances) Grover, the late Sandy Williams (the late Mahlon), "Bobbie" Bender, Jennifer (Michael) McCarthy, Shirley Weldon, Linda (Raymond) Stopper. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday 9:30- 11:00 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment; Locustwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019