Madeline M. Floyd
South Jersey - Madeline M. Floyd (nee Simpson), on September 21, 2019, of South Jersey. Age 90. Beloved mother of Madeline "Lynn" Galasso (Nicholas), Nancy Fennimore (Glenn), and Patricia Spadea (Frank). Loving grandmother of Nick and Carley Galasso and Justin and Casey Spadea. Mrs. Floyd was a member of the Cramer Hill Golden Club and the Fairview Garden Club. She previously worked at Bell Telephone, the Racetrack at Garden State Park, and Meals on Wheels. There will be a visitation from 9:30am to 10:30am Saturday, October 19th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Floyd's memory to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019