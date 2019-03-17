|
|
Madeline M. Hankins
Stratford - Madeline M. Hankins (Nee McLean), age 55, of Stratford, NJ passed away on March 14, 2019. Loving mother of Bridget (Willy) Dyar. Beloved fiancé of Steve McCauley. Dear sister of John (Madalena) McLean, Karen McLean (Gerald Santiago), Susan (John) Donavan, Paul McLean, and the late Joe McLean. Devoted grandmother of Jordan and Kailey Mauldin. Aunt of Daniel McLean, Kirsten Santiago, Anna, Jayj, Aleciana, Danielle, Melanie, Chuckie, Nicole, Melanie, Matt, and Raelyn. Also survived by her former husband John Hankins and her stepchildren Lacey, Brandy, and Stephen McCauley Jr.
Madeline was a selfless, compassionate, and caring person who lived her life to take care of others. Her grandchildren were her world. She knew God had a plan for us and our day was already written before we were even born. She had faith, and she knew she was going to Heaven even though she may not be ready to leave us. Madeline will be missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, March 20, 20119 from 9am-10am at Infant Jesus Parish, St. John Vianney Church, 2901 Good Intent Road, Deptford, NJ 08096. Memorial Mass 10am at the Church. Inurnment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to at . Arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, Audubon, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019