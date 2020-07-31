1/
Madeline McCloskey
Madeline McCloskey

Marlton - (nee Chiarulli), age 80, formerly of Somerdale, passed away on July 31, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph McCloskey. Mother of Bertolino (Lisa) DiMatteo, Michele DiMatteo, and Christian McCloskey. Grandmother of Melissa (Kevin), Rachael, Renee, Nicholas, and Noelle. Great-grandmother of Isabella and Lillian. Sister of Rose Chiarulli. Aunt of Lisa and Roberta. Great aunt of Kyle. Madeline was a proud mom who loved her family and devoted herself entirely to them.

Services will be held privately. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
