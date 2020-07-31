Madeline McCloskey
Marlton - (nee Chiarulli), age 80, formerly of Somerdale, passed away on July 31, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph McCloskey. Mother of Bertolino (Lisa) DiMatteo, Michele DiMatteo, and Christian McCloskey. Grandmother of Melissa (Kevin), Rachael, Renee, Nicholas, and Noelle. Great-grandmother of Isabella and Lillian. Sister of Rose Chiarulli. Aunt of Lisa and Roberta. Great aunt of Kyle. Madeline was a proud mom who loved her family and devoted herself entirely to them.
Services will be held privately. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net