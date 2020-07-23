Madeline Walsh
Bellmawr - Madeline Walsh (nee Ahearn), on July 21, 2020, of Bellmawr. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Walsh for 59 years. Devoted mother of Kathleen Robertson (Mal), John Walsh (Rosemary), Lynn Kotowich (Jerry), Kevin Walsh (Susan), Eileen Farrell (Mark), William Walsh (Danielle), Patti Murphy, and James Walsh (Ingrid). Loving grandmother of 30 and great grandmother of 31. Madeline adored spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by all. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 28, at St. Joachim Parish; Annunciation BVM RC Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ. Interment private at request of the family. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Friends and family may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com
