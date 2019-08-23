|
Mae Adair
Mount Laurel - ADAIR, Mae (nee Everett), on August 21, 2019, of Mount Laurel NJ. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late James L. Adair Sr. Loving mother of James L. Adair, Jr. and the late William E. Adair. Dear mother in law of June Adair and the late Anne Adair. Devoted grandmother of Elaine (Jeff) Friddell, Lori (Scott) Friddell, Todd (Kelly) Adair and Amy Adair and dearly loved great grandmother of Hope Friddell and Jack, Lily and Charlotte Adair. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 10-11am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 11am Monday. Interment to follow at Woodbury Memorial Park, Woodbury NJ. If desired, donations may be made in Mae's memory to the Marlton United Methodist Church P.O. Box 1160 Marlton NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 23, 2019