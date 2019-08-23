Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Adair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Adair Obituary
Mae Adair

Mount Laurel - ADAIR, Mae (nee Everett), on August 21, 2019, of Mount Laurel NJ. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late James L. Adair Sr. Loving mother of James L. Adair, Jr. and the late William E. Adair. Dear mother in law of June Adair and the late Anne Adair. Devoted grandmother of Elaine (Jeff) Friddell, Lori (Scott) Friddell, Todd (Kelly) Adair and Amy Adair and dearly loved great grandmother of Hope Friddell and Jack, Lily and Charlotte Adair. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 10-11am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 11am Monday. Interment to follow at Woodbury Memorial Park, Woodbury NJ. If desired, donations may be made in Mae's memory to the Marlton United Methodist Church P.O. Box 1160 Marlton NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now