Mae E. Marshall
Glendora - Mae E. Marshall (nee Fennimore), on September 7, 2019, of Glendora. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Dorothy Clark, Sandy Castelli (Eric), Hazel Farren (Craig) and Frank Marshall (Kathleen). Loving grandmother of 12. Great grandmother of 23 and great, great grandmother of 3. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mae was a member of the Eastern Star. There will be a viewing on Saturday, from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Chews Methodist Cemetery, Glendora, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mae's memory to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 10, 2019