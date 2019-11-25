Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Mae Monforte
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
Mae Elizabeth Monforte


1920 - 2019
Bellmawr - Mae Elizabeth Monforte, on November 22, 2019, of Bellmawr. Mae was born to Olivia and William Glemser in Camden NJ on May 19, 1920. This diminutive, dynamic lady lived her 99.5 years devoted to family, faith, friends and the Phillies. In 1938 Mae married Louis Rocco Monforte then centered her life around him and their sons, Louis (Carol) of Brooklawn, NJ and Joseph (Pat) of Cave Creek, AZ. She adored her granddaughters Caroline Tisot, Marybeth Morrison, and Beth Kurta and her five great-grandchildren. A spiritual woman, Mae was a founding and active member of St. Joachim Parish (formerly Annunciation BVM Church) who walked to daily Mass as long as she was able. Following her husband's death in 1999, Mae became a regular at the Bellmawr Senior Center. A faithful Phillies fan, she listened to their ballgames on the radio for 91 years. Mae will be missed by the multitude of those who loved her. There will be a viewing from 8am to 10:45am Saturday, November 30th at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass at 11:00am at the Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
