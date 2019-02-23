Services
Mae Hogan
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Merchantville - On February 20, 2019, age 90, (nee Crane) of Mt. Laurel formerly of Merchantville, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late James P., Sr. and loving mother of Mary Jane (Robert) Coyle, John (Sheila) Hogan and the late James P. Hogan, Jr. She is also survived by 5 grandsons Casey Hogan, Bobby and Jimmy Coyle and Zach and Jimmy Hogan. Mrs. Hogan worked with her late husband Jim at the Community Sports Shop in Merchantville for many years and was an active parishioner of St. Peter Church Merchantville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Peter Church 43 W. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery. There will be a viewing Monday evening 7:00-9:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter School.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 23, 2019
