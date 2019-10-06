|
|
Mae Laura Bevis Eldredge
Jupiter, FL - It is with deep sadness that the family of Mae Laura Bevis Eldredge announces her passing on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Mae was married to her late husband George H. Eldredge 63 years. She was the last survivor of the 10 brothers and sisters of Thomas Bevis and Eva Hampton Bevis.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sharon (Sherri) Saul, Carla Lessard and George (Woodie) Eldredge, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 7 nieces and 2 nephews.
A Funeral Service in memory of Mae will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at All County Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 N.W. Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida 34994.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019