Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Mafalda Giordano
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Church
1583 Blackwood Clementon Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Church
1583 Blackwood Clementon Rd
Blackwood, NJ
Mafalda K. Giordano


Mafalda K. Giordano

Sewell - Mafalda K. Giordano (nee DiPerro), affectionately known as "Martha," on June 25, 2019, of Sewell; formerly of Somerdale. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Paul Giordano. Devoted mother of Linda Clark (George), Paula Provenzano (ex-husband George), Debra Garland (ex-husband Bob) and Chantal Giordano (Andrè). Loving "Grandmom," "Mommy," "Nanny," and "GiGi" of Paul, Renee, Ella, Georgie, Joey, Danielle, Anthony, Gaëtan and Geraldine. Great-grandmom of Adrianna, Zakary, Aiden, Maddalena, Anaëlle and Molina. Survived by sister Edith Corvino and Rose Sevello (Jerry). Preceded in death by 9 siblings. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Martha was a follower of Jesus Christ and prayer warrior. She loved to laugh and eat. Martha was a queen cook, food pusher, and an avid Phillies fan. If she knew you, you belonged to her and she prayed for you. She was always there to listen and encourage. She was full of love that never ended. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Friday morning at Bethel Church, 1583 Blackwood Clementon Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Service 11am at the Church. Entombment St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
