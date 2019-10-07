Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Mafalda Penn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mafalda L. Penn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mafalda L. Penn Obituary
Mafalda L. Penn

Haddon Twp. - (nee Rosa) On October 2, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John A. Penn. Dear mother of Brian (Sandra) Penn and loving grandmother of Jessica Marie Penn. Mafalda retired from The Camden City Board of Education after 40 years.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral on Thursday morning, October 10th from 9:00am to 10:30am in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00am Holy Eucharist R.C. Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mafalda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now