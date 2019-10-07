|
Mafalda L. Penn
Haddon Twp. - (nee Rosa) On October 2, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John A. Penn. Dear mother of Brian (Sandra) Penn and loving grandmother of Jessica Marie Penn. Mafalda retired from The Camden City Board of Education after 40 years.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral on Thursday morning, October 10th from 9:00am to 10:30am in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00am Holy Eucharist R.C. Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 7, 2019