Magdalena M. Spiecker
Cherry Hill - Micki passed away peacefully, on May 6, 2019, at the age of 86. A Cherry Hill resident for 64 years, formerly of the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late John Paul Spiecker. Loving mother of Eric John Spiecker (Paige) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Paula Watson (Bill) of Westmont, NJ. Her "grand-puppies" Jake & Buddy. Proud grandmother of Ryan Watson (Ashley) and Colby Breitling (Eric). Dear aunt of Marie Applegate, Edward Bolam and Irene Griffin and many great nieces and nephews. . Micki was a member of OES Haddonfield Chapter. She was an avid bowler and QUEEN of horseshoes on the beach, Micki lived life to the fullest. She was employed by Cherry Hill Township working in the school cafeterias and as a school bus driver. She loved to spend summers at her camper at the shore. To the end, Micki was a fighter and she remains a hero to her children. Her love, support, and guidance have made us who we are today and for that our Mom will be with us forever. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday, May 10th from 11 to 12:30 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 in memory of Micki Spiecker. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2019