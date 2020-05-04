|
Malcolm G. Stearns
Voorhees, NJ - Malcolm G. Stearns, age 88, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Beloved father of Susan (James) Lockhead and William Scot (Staci) Stearns. Proud grandfather of Caitlin Lockhead, Sarah Lockhead, and Nicholas Stearns; great-grandfather of Violet Witiak. Dear brother of the late Nancy Simpson and uncle of Linda Simpson.
Malcolm was born in Staten Island, NY was a longtime resident of Voorhees, NJ. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He went on to work as an electrical engineer for the Naval Aviation Engineering Services Unit in Philadelphia, PA. Malcolm was a member of IEEE - Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Golden Eagle Community Band and Philadelphia Sailing Club. He enjoyed Small boat sailing and racing at Cooper River Yacht Club, Large sailboat charter trips with Philadelphia Sailing Club, being a Ham radio operator, volunteering for NJ and Toys for Tots. He played snare drum and percussion in the Golden Eagle Community Band and Participated in parades and concerts until 2001.
A memorial service will be held privately. A livestream webcast of the service will be announced shortly. The family requests No Flowers please. Memorial contributions may be made to NJ or Toys for Tots.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020