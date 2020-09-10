1/1
Mamie W. Rosborough
Mamie W. Rosborough

Of Voorhees, NJ - (nee Wiley) passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 70 years old. Beloved wife of David A. Rosborough. Loving mother of Amanda Badillo and Nathaniel Rosborough. Dear sister of Jeanette Malcome (Fred), Diane Semler (Jim), Karen Naeser (the late Kurt) and Gary Wiley (Debbie). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mamie worked at Strawbridge and Clothier in the Echelon Mall in Voorhees and in Center City Philadelphia. She also worked at Interstate Net Bank and Conduit in Cherry Hill. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Voorhees and was active in the People's Table at Asbury United Methodist Church in East Camden. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 11am-1pm and to the Memorial Service at 1pm on Saturday, September 19 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Inurnment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. If desired, donations in Mamie's memory may be made to Urban Promise, PO Box 156, Pennsauken, NJ 08110






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
