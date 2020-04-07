Services
Manila June Williams

Manila June Williams Obituary
Manila June Williams

Manila June Williams, loving wife and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died on March 29, 2020. June was predeceased by her husband, Ed, in October, 2019. She is survived by her children: Kathy and her husband Sam, Edward Jr. and his wife Marion, Joyce and her husband Gregg, Carol and her husband Richard, and John. June is also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Born on April 1, 1937, June was a lifelong resident of Camden County and a long time employee of RCA/Lockheed Martin. She married her soulmate on July 2, 1955 and happily celebrated 64 years of marriage. June loved traveling and spending time with family. Her grandchildren will always remember MomMom's sense of humor and her macaroni and cheese.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of June on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
