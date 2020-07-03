Manny Pak
Cherry Hill - July 2, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Born on October 13, 1936. Graduated from Olney High, 1954 & Drexel University in 1958. Married Phyllis Rosen in 1959. Father of Beverly Pak and David Pak. Grandfather of Matthew and Corey. Great Grandfather of Theo. Brother of Harry Pak. Member of Congregation Temple Beth Shalom and Mensa. He was a teacher at Midrasha and formally taught at Cong. Beth El, docent at the holocaust museum, and a mechanical engineer for department defense. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday, beginning 11:00am at King David Mem. Park, (Sec. N) Bensalem, PA. Contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice