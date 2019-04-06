Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manya Kamerling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manya Kamerling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manya Kamerling Obituary
Manya Kamerling

Cherry Hill, NJ - April 5, 2019. Wife of Dr. William Kamerling. Mother of Ellen Johnson, Dr. Joseph (Susan) Kamerling and Debra (Dr. Robert) Stern. Grandmother of Lindsay, Erin, Dana, Justin, Noah, Sam (Danielle), Carly and Ally. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 12:30 pm

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Rd.

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Int. Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Debra and Robert Stern. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ,
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now