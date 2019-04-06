|
Manya Kamerling
Cherry Hill, NJ - April 5, 2019. Wife of Dr. William Kamerling. Mother of Ellen Johnson, Dr. Joseph (Susan) Kamerling and Debra (Dr. Robert) Stern. Grandmother of Lindsay, Erin, Dana, Justin, Noah, Sam (Danielle), Carly and Ally. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 12:30 pm
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Int. Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Debra and Robert Stern. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ,
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019