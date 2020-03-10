Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Crescent Memorial Park
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Ayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc Ayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc Ayes Obituary
Marc Ayes

Woolwich Twp., NJ - March 10, 2020. Husband of Barbara Ayes. Father of Jonathan (Andi) Ayes, Nicole (Michael) Berk and Joshua (Lisa) Ayes. Grandfather of Jackie, Isabel, Nate, Ethan, Noah and Zachary. Brother of Janis Shalit, Jeffrey Ayes and Michael Ayes. Graveside services are Thursday at 11:30 am at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Nicole & Michael Berk. Contributions can be made to Living Donor Kidney Transplant, www.lp.pennmedicine.org
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -