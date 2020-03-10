|
Marc Ayes
Woolwich Twp., NJ - March 10, 2020. Husband of Barbara Ayes. Father of Jonathan (Andi) Ayes, Nicole (Michael) Berk and Joshua (Lisa) Ayes. Grandfather of Jackie, Isabel, Nate, Ethan, Noah and Zachary. Brother of Janis Shalit, Jeffrey Ayes and Michael Ayes. Graveside services are Thursday at 11:30 am at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Nicole & Michael Berk. Contributions can be made to Living Donor Kidney Transplant, www.lp.pennmedicine.org
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020