Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 465-7458
Marc Steven Thomson


1955 - 2020
Marc Steven Thomson Obituary
Marc Steven Thomson

Collingswood - THOMSON, MARC STEVEN, 64, of Collingswood, NJ, formerly of North Wildwood, NJ, passed quietly on February 14, 2020 after a brief battle with ALS. Born July 10, 1955 to Jane and Robert Thomson, he enjoyed many things in his life - gardening, showing many times at the Rhododendron Truss Show - his beloved animals - beer and wine making but most importantly time spent with his family and friends. He was a man with a big heart though he may not have always shown it. He will be deeply missed. He was employed with RCA for 35 years until recently retiring from L3 Technologies.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan Roach Thomson; sons John (Laurie) and Robert (Katie); brother Jeffrey; step grandson Jimmy; G Pop to Chase; and his extended family.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Collingswood Community Center, 30 West Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice or to the Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
