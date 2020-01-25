Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
Marcelina Graves Obituary
Maple Shade - Marcelina Graves, 85, of Maple Shade for 52 years, NJ passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Loving husband to the late Jaime Graves for 54 years. Beloved mother Jaime Graves (Barbara), Joseph "Jody" Graves (Denise), Gary Graves (Maureen), the late Glenn "Sonny" Graves, the late Douglas Graves, and the late Marcelina "Mitzi" and mother figure to Erica Shinn. Grandmother to 15 and great grandmother to 13. Sister to Joseph Capate, the late James Capate "Jimmy Boy" and the late Edward Capate "Eddie Boy". She was the aunt to many nieces and nephews, and had a special relationship with her niece Gina Capate.

Marcelina spent many days crabbing and fishing on the Maurice river in Bricksboro, NJ. She was a die hard Eagles fan and a frequent shopper of QVC and HSN. Marcelina retired from Lockheed Martin in 1996.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with sharing from friends and family at 12:00pm. In Marcelina's memory, please wear your favorite Eagles gear. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcelina's name to Vitas Hospice, Vitas.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
