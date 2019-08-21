Services
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Victory In Christ Christian Center
1055 Delsea Drive
Westville, NJ
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory In Christ Christian Center
1055 Delsea Drive
Westville, NJ
Marcella Jones


1935 - 2019
Marcella Jones Obituary
Marcella Jones

Atco - age 84, a lifelong resident of Atco, departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019.

She is survived by four children, Linda Marie, Wilbert, Jr. (Karen), Raymond (Julia) and Denise Harrington (Daniel); one sister, Christine Brantley; two brothers, George Brantley, Jr. (Phyllis) and James S. Brantley (Sandi); six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held 11am Friday, August 23, 2019 at Victory In Christ Christian Center, 1055 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ. Viewing hours: 9am until 11am only. Burial in Berlin Cemetery, Berlin. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019
