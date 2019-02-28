|
Marci K. Boggs
Gloucester City - Marci K. Boggs (nee Annan), on February 26, 2019, of Gloucester City, formerly of Merchantville. Age 49. Beloved wife of Daniel. Devoted mother of Jennifer and Tristen. Loving daughter of Linda Campbell and Edgar Annan. Dear sister of Donnalyn. Marci was a hairdresser at Amoriello Hair Design in Medford. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11am Saturday morning at St. Mary's RC Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Memorial Mass 11am in church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marci's memory to GoFundMe.com/6xoiswo. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019