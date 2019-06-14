|
|
Marcia B. Roberts
longtime
Barrington
resident - (nee Rainville); On June 12, 2019; Age 67; Beloved wife of Stephen; Devoted mother of Erin of Albany, NY and Kathleen (Kyle) Brown of Oakland, CA; Loving grandmother of George and Maureen Brown; also survived by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
Marcia was a longtime Barrington resident and an active parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church. She began teaching in Queensbury, NY and then taught English at Pitman HS for 32 years. Marcia loved the outdoors, was an active volunteer at Interfaith Caregivers for over 10 years and was a member of Tavistock County Club.
All are welcome to attend Marcia's Memorial Mass on Monday, June 17th at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 300 E. Kings Hwy, Haddon Hts., NJ. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marcia may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.
Published in Courier-Post on June 14, 2019