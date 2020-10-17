1/
Marcita Kinky Pipito
1935 - 2020
Marcita Kinky Pipito

Cherry Hill - Marcita Kinky Pipito, age 85, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away October 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Cherished mother of Sharon (Jim) DiRienzo, Colleen Butterwick, Stephen (Cindy) Kinky, James (Janet) Kinky, Neil E. Kinky and the late Denise and Kurt Brahms. Loving grandmother of Amanda (Chris), James Michael, Christopher, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Stephen (Lauren), Michael, Jamie, Jessica, and Jacob and great grandmother of Edward and Ainsley-Julia.

Mrs. Pipito was predeceased by her husbands, Gerald Kinky in 1975 and Alfred Pipito in 2019 and her grandson, Kevin. Also survived by her sister, Rosemary Quinlin and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a long time member of St. Rose of Lima parish and was secretary of the school for many years.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Resurrection Tuesday October 20, 2020, 11:00a.m. at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave and Kings Hwy, Haddon Heights, NJ. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: My Father's House, 104 N. King St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Social Distancing and masks are required at mass for the safety of all attendees.

Arrangements by Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home, Haddon Heights, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
