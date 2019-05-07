Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Margaret Rymsza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
Bellmawr - Margaret A. Rymsza (nee Closson), on May 5, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Devoted mother of Carol Rymsza, Steven Rymsza (Mary), Walter Rymsza (Cathy), Jeanne Janis (Pete) and Janice Reed. Loving grandmother of Douglas, Michael, Peter, Mandy, Taryn and Katie. Great grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Patricia Ciotti. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 9 to 10am Saturday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Memorial Mass 10am in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Rymsza's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019
