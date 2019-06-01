Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
Margaret A. Scheel Obituary
Margaret A. Scheel

Berlin - Margaret Ann Scheel (nee Bowles), of Berlin, previously of Cherry Hill, passed away May 21, 2019, age 90. Relatives and friends are invited to the interment for Margaret and her late husband, Donald on Tuesday, June 4 at 9:30am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's name to Virtua Rehabilitation Center: Attn. Activities, Department, 100 Long a Coming Lane, Berlin, NJ 08009.
Published in Courier-Post from June 1 to June 2, 2019
