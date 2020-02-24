|
Margaret Alice
Maple Shade, NJ - (nee Garaguso) On February 19, 2020 age 100. Beloved wife of the late Rosario Alice. Dear mother of Frances Alice (James) and Nicholas Alice (Barbara). Loving grandmother of Nicholas Alice and Matthew Alice. Also surviving are her many nieces and nephews. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and trips to the casino.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Friday morning from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R. C. Church, 236 East Main Street (at Fellowship Rd), Maple Shade, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Margaret's memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church at the above address. Arr. by BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020