Margaret Armbruster
Pitman - Margaret Ann Armbruster, a resident of Pitman, NJ and previously Woodbury Heights,NJ, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was 63.
Margaret was born and raised in South Phila. PA. She met her loving husband in 1974 at a college gathering, and they married three years later at St. Richard's Church, where Margaret was also baptized. Margaret graduated Nursing school in 1983 and spent over 30 years working in various areas of her field. She retired as an Emergency Medical Transport RN. Margaret had a passion for caring for others. She received many awards throughout her career for her outstanding performance.
When Margaret was not caring for others she enjoyed jewelry making, each piece being one of a kind. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She also enjoyed the beach and hanging by the pool side and swimming. She was also an avid online shopper, enjoyed reading and watching CNN.
She is the beloved Wife of 43 years to Klaus Armbruster; devoted mother to Emily, Janet and son-in-law Gregory; dear sister to Daniel, Rosemarie and the late Michael; loving Lola to Chloe,
Wyatt and Evan. Predeceased by parents Margaret and Jerald, she is also survived by many extended family and friends.
Due to the National Health Crisis; Funeral Services for Margaret will be announced at a later date when her life may be celebrated fully.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to stjude.org/donate
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.