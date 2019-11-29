|
|
Margaret Avis Collins
Erial - On Sunday, November 24, 2019 Margaret Avis Collins passed away at the age of 83. Loving mother of Beverly Pond (Pete) Kimberly Collins Wichowski (Ron) & Keith Collins (Denise) 6 grandchildren 7 great grandchildren several cousins nieces nephews & many friends in Christ. Marge received her RN from Bryn Mawr School of Nursing in 1956. She enjoyed a long career in helping others. She loved music and the Lord. Marge was Member & Pianist at Erial Community Church. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Erial Community Church Erial NJ on Sunday December 15, 2019 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019