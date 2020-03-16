|
|
Margaret B. Wilt
Marlton - MARGARET B. WILT
Marlton, NJ
Margaret B. Wilt of Marlton, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. She was 89 years old. Loving mother of William P. Wilt (Mary), Miriam W. Coll (Tom Connell), and Frederick M. Wilt. Margaret was also proud to have 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry Landis. FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE PENDING. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to either: 4-H Horse Program of Burlington County - Burlington County Horse Advisory Council, P.O. Box 6000, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060 or The - 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020