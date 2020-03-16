Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret B. Wilt


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret B. Wilt Obituary
Margaret B. Wilt

Marlton - MARGARET B. WILT

Marlton, NJ

Margaret B. Wilt of Marlton, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. She was 89 years old. Loving mother of William P. Wilt (Mary), Miriam W. Coll (Tom Connell), and Frederick M. Wilt. Margaret was also proud to have 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry Landis. FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE PENDING. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to either: 4-H Horse Program of Burlington County - Burlington County Horse Advisory Council, P.O. Box 6000, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060 or The - 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -