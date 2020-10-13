1/
Margaret B. Woods
Margaret B. Woods

Margaret B. Woods (nee Black) of Pennsauken passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 99 years of age. Born on March 10, 1921 in Palmerton, Pa., and was a lifetime resident of Pennsauken. Peg was a parishioner of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church. She led an impactful life and touched the hearts of all who knew her. Peg was an avid sailor, world traveler, and cherished her time with family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dear mother of Joseph (Geraldine) Woods, John Woods (Phil Somogyi), and Mark (Michele) Woods, adoring grandmother of Christopher, Alisa, Michael, Damien, Aaron and Brent, cherished great grandmother of Matthew, Jillian, Mark, Madeline, Eden, Nora, Madison, Brooke, Mason, Tatum, Brody and Reese.

In light of the current Coronavirus restrictions, a Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
