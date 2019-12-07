Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Brussow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Brussow


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Brussow Obituary
Margaret Brussow

Erial - On December 6, 2019, Margaret (nee Mikitaroff), age 82. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Tom" Brussow. Loving mother of Tom Brussow, Reneé (Tom) Pilling, Gina Cappella, and the late Michael Brussow. Also survived by 6 grandchildren George, Erika (Eric), Tommy, Gianna, Tiffany (Mike), and Eva (Chad); 6 great-grandchildren Blair, Melena, Julianna, Eric Jr., Brooklyn, and Brody; and many loving nieces and nephews. Margaret worked for Penn Central Railroad in Detroit, Michigan. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose, Lodge #548 in Lindenwold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday morning 10:30am-12pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 12pm. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -