|
|
Margaret Brussow
Erial - On December 6, 2019, Margaret (nee Mikitaroff), age 82. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Tom" Brussow. Loving mother of Tom Brussow, Reneé (Tom) Pilling, Gina Cappella, and the late Michael Brussow. Also survived by 6 grandchildren George, Erika (Eric), Tommy, Gianna, Tiffany (Mike), and Eva (Chad); 6 great-grandchildren Blair, Melena, Julianna, Eric Jr., Brooklyn, and Brody; and many loving nieces and nephews. Margaret worked for Penn Central Railroad in Detroit, Michigan. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose, Lodge #548 in Lindenwold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday morning 10:30am-12pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 12pm. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019