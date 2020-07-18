1/
Margaret C. Alston
Margaret C. Alston

Camden - of Camden age 62 years transitioned on July 12, 2020. She is survived by her three children Quinton (Tamika) Alston, Quamare (Elyse) Alston, Quandra (Patrick Sr) Alston. Nine grandchildren, Quinton Jr, Makayla, Qasim, Qatoure, Milan, Quamare Jr, Kendall and Patrick Jr. One sister Veronica Alston, and two brothers David and James Alston. Two nieces Dasha (Vernon) Brown, Tynesha Bey- Alston, two nephews Damon, and Darrell Alston. Cousins Dennis, Randy, Dyran, and Mark Thompkins. Four great nieces, five great nephews and 1 great great niece. Services will be held at May Funeral Home 1001 S 4th St Camden, NJ viewing 9am-11am service starts at 11am followed by burial at Morgan Cemetery Cinnaminson NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in Courier Post on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
May Funeral Home
1001 S. 4th St.
Camden, NJ 08103
856-541-0494
