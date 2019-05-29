|
Margaret "Marge" C. Christy
Brooklawn - On May 25, 2019 (nee McQuaid) of Brooklawn, NJ, age 85. She was the beloved mother of Paula Levandowski (Richard), the late Peggy Christy and loving grandmother of Christy Levandowski. She was the dear sister of Theresa Graham (George) and the late Sis Lang (John), Mary Pierman (Sam) Frank and William McQuaid (Rosemary) and is also survived by her dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Marge was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School and worked as an Employment Specialist for the State of NJ, retiring with over 20 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. In lieu of flower Marge's family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Needy Children's Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at (www.etheringtonfh.com).
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019