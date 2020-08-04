1/1
Margaret C. McLaughlin
1932 - 2020
Margaret C. McLaughlin

Glendora - Margaret Clare McLaughlin (nee O'Malley), on March 29, 2020, of Glendora. Age 88. Beloved wife of 63 years to John W. McLaughlin. Loving mother of John and Clare McLaughlin and preceded in death by baby Colleen. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Eleanor (nee O'Leary) O'Malley. Preceded in death by her siblings Catherine Beavers, Joseph O'Malley, Helen O'Neill, Gerald O'Malley and Michael O'Malley. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. McLaughlin, originally from Brewerytown, Philadelphia, was a graduate of St. Ludwig School and Class of 1950 Hallahan High School. She was married in St. Ludwig's Roman Catholic Church in May 1956. In 1950, Mrs. McLaughlin began her career with a new company, Denton Vacuum, as the first executive secretary until 1962. In 1974, Mrs. Mclaughlin became a school bus driver for Gloucester Township and retired after 26 years in June 2000. She enjoyed traveling, trips to the shore and spending time with family and friends. She was a parishioner of Holy Child Parish in Runnemede.Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass to be held at 12:30pm on Saturday, August 15th at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede.Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. McLaughlin's memory to Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Mass
12:30 PM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
