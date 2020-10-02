1/1
Margaret C. "Reta" Sweeney
Margaret "Reta" C. Sweeney

Deptford - Surrounded by her loving family, on September 28, 2020, Reta passed peacefully at home. Age 81. (nee Magoun). Formerly of Woodbury and Cape May. Loving wife of 20 years to the late Edward J. Sweeney, Sr. Cherished daughter of the late Thatcher Magoun V and Mary "Molly" Stewart. Loving mother of Craig Hartman (Donna), Mark Pinero, Thomas Pinero (Janette), Jeffrey Pinero (Kelly), Terri Netz (Bruce), Kellie Blymer, Daniel Sweeney and Sean Sweeney. Predeceased by her son Luis David Pinero (surviving Sam) and step-son, Edward J. Sweeney, Jr. (surviving Sarah). Beloved sister of Thatcher Magoun VI (Nina). Cherished grandmother of Gwen Foerster (Tim), Craig Hartman (Natalie), Alexandra Pinero de Rivera (Steve), Veronica Pinero, Chloe Pinero, Julia Money (Anthony), Kari McElduff, Kyle McElduff (Crystal), Sarah Adams, Jason Adams, Jenai Gonzalez, Olivia Blymer, Riley Blymer, Jason Netz (Lyndsey), Jesse Netz (Nicole) and Brandon Sweeney.

Reta received her bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Thomas Edison State College and was a graduate of the last class of Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. She retired as Nursing Supervisor at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia. Reta was the former president of the Cape May County Art League.

Funeral Services are being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or online at www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/ Please write in the memo: Margaret C. Sweeney.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Margaret C. Sweeney. Funeral Arrangements and Inquires through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
