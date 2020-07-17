Margaret Contino
Atco - Margaret E. Contino (née Adams) passed away on July 15, 2020 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees NJ at the age of 87. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph L. of Atco, NJ and her sister Ruth Lowe of Voorhees; her daughter Patricia Denholm (Thomas) of Summerville, SC and daughter Darlene Kopania (James) of Atco, NJ; her grandchildren Ian Denholm (Samantha) of Fallston, Md., Evan Denholm (Charee) of Yokosuka, Japan, Aaron Kopania and Rachel Kopania of Atco, NJ and one great-grandchild, Casey of Yokosuka, Japan. She is also survived by her life-long friend Joan Borek of Berlin, NJ. Cremation and interment will be held privately with a memorial service at a later date when friends and family are able to safely gather together to celebrate Margaret's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice at 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com
.