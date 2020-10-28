1/1
Margaret Crawford
1937 - 2020
Cherry Hill - Margaret G Crawford (née Barnes), 83 yrs, of Cherry Hill NJ, passed away October 25, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of Robert S. Crawford. Loving mother of Dr. Robert L. Crawford and Lawrence J. Crawford (Suzanne). Dear sister of Lawrence Barnes (the late Lynn) and the late Mary Tonczyczyn (the late Joseph Tonczycyn) and Sister-in-law of Gwen Barnes (the late Joseph Barnes) . Cherished grandmother of Robert Maxwell, Elle, Joshua, Cailin, Bridget, Isabelle and Megan and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a member of the St. Thomas More Parish in Cherry Hill. She belonged to the Garden Club of Marlton and the Irish Wolfhound Association of the Delaware Valley. Margaret was also an avid reader and loved flowers, Irish Wolfhounds and of course her grandkids.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her view. on Sat 9AM-10AM at COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN NJ 08009. Mass 11AM St. Thomas More 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill. Interment St. Joseph's Cem, Woodstown NJ. Donations to the Haddon Heights Library at 608 Station Ave., Haddon Heights NJ 08035. Lasting condolences www.costantinoprimofh.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
