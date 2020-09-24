1/
Margaret D. Miller
Margaret D. Miller

Ocean City - Margaret D. Miller (Anderson) age 91yrs. of Ocean City, NJ. Passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Mrs. Miller is predeceased by her husband, Harry W. Miller, Sr, her sons, Harry W. Miller, Jr. and Dale Miller and her grandchildren, Harry Miller, III and Christopher Miller. She is survived by her sons, Ken J. Miller (Nancy) of Williamstown, NJ, Scott Miller (Vicki) of Hammonton, NJ and Terry Miller of Ocean City, NJ. Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her brother, Victor Foster and her sister, Ethel Mae Marty.

Margaret was the Matriarch of the Miller Family. She worked along with her husband at AA&M Well Drilling Company that they owned for over 65 years and continues working at the company with her son after her husband's passing. She completed her bucket list! She did everything that she wanted, and she did it with a smile. Her happiness was contagious. She enjoyed spending the summer in Ocean City and spending the winters in Florida.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
