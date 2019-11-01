Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cassetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Cassetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Cassetta Obituary
Margaret E. Cassetta

Mt. Ephraim - Margaret E. Cassetta, age 93, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. She was born to the late John and Ethel (nee Morgan) Atkinson in Woodbury, NJ. Margaret previously worked as an administrator for the railroad in Philadelphia, PA. She enjoyed watching soap operas on tv and reading her soap opera books. Margaret will be deeply missed.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Cassetta and her brother, Cyril Atkinson and his wife Helen.

She is survived by her brother, John R. Atkinson (Shirley); grandchildren, Mark Mannino (Christine) and Alex Mannino; nephew, Brian Atkinson; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on November 4, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. To see Margaret's tribute page, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -