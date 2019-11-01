|
|
Margaret E. Cassetta
Mt. Ephraim - Margaret E. Cassetta, age 93, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. She was born to the late John and Ethel (nee Morgan) Atkinson in Woodbury, NJ. Margaret previously worked as an administrator for the railroad in Philadelphia, PA. She enjoyed watching soap operas on tv and reading her soap opera books. Margaret will be deeply missed.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Cassetta and her brother, Cyril Atkinson and his wife Helen.
She is survived by her brother, John R. Atkinson (Shirley); grandchildren, Mark Mannino (Christine) and Alex Mannino; nephew, Brian Atkinson; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on November 4, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. To see Margaret's tribute page, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019