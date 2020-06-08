Margaret E. (Peg) SavidgeDeptford -Margaret (Peg) Emma (nee DeFreitas) of Deptford, NJ entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a long battle against metastatic breast cancer. Age 78. She is survived by her husband, Ed Savidge, of over 57 years, her children; Linda Duncan (Al), Jack Savidge (Robin), and Mark Savidge (Debbie) and grandchildren; Emily Duncan, Joshua Savidge (Erin), Alex Duncan (Emma), Rachel Savidge, Jonathan Savidge, and Becky Savidge. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Ross and her family.Peg attended Camden County Christian Day School, Haddon Heights High School and Triton High School before earning degrees in education and administration at Calvin College in Michigan and Glassboro State College and Rutgers University in New Jersey. She started her teaching career in special education at Mantua Elementary and Clearview High School before returning to Camden County Christian School (now The King's Christian School) where she taught 3rd grade, developed programs for gifted students and students with learning challenges, and served as Principal and Senior Administrator for over 37 years. She was active in the Association of Christian Schools International and Middle States Association where she presented workshops and led accreditation teams in the Northeastern US, Puerto Rico and Senegal.She was completely devoted to her family, providing unconditional love, wise counsel, generosity, and never-ending prayer support. In addition to her own personal relationship with Jesus Christ, she had a great desire for others to realize the saving grace of Jesus, who died for our sins on the cross, and accept His gift of salvation and eternal life. She is hoping to see you in heaven. If you're not sure you'll be there, please call her family or pastor with questions.Burial will be private and any further services will be postponed until restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church (IOPC) where she worshipped and served since childhood: IOPC, Attn: Peg Savidge Memorial Fund, 11 Park Drive, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at DuboisFuneralHome