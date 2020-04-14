Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Margaret E. Wark

Margaret E. Wark Obituary
Margaret E. Wark

Of Marlton, NJ - On April 11, 2020 Margaret Wark (Nee) Barber Roth, 90, of Marlton for 35 yrs, previously of Audubon for 55 yrs, passed away peacefully at home. She had one son Jeffrey Barber, deceased. Four grandchildren, one deceased, and seven great grandchildren.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made to TLC of South Jersey benefiting special needs athletes. 15 Riding Run Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053 https://www.tlcofsj.com/support-tlc.html

Due to coronavirus, a private burial will be held at Harleigh Cemetery. Please visit Bradley Funeral Home website to share memories: https://www.bradleyfhmarlton.com/memorials/margaret-wark/4186318/index.php
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
