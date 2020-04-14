|
|
Margaret E. Wark
Of Marlton, NJ - On April 11, 2020 Margaret Wark (Nee) Barber Roth, 90, of Marlton for 35 yrs, previously of Audubon for 55 yrs, passed away peacefully at home. She had one son Jeffrey Barber, deceased. Four grandchildren, one deceased, and seven great grandchildren.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to TLC of South Jersey benefiting special needs athletes. 15 Riding Run Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053 https://www.tlcofsj.com/support-tlc.html
Due to coronavirus, a private burial will be held at Harleigh Cemetery. Please visit Bradley Funeral Home website to share memories: https://www.bradleyfhmarlton.com/memorials/margaret-wark/4186318/index.php
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020