Margaret "Marge" Evans


1924 - 2020
Margaret "Marge" Evans Obituary
Margaret Evans "Marge"

Cherry Hill - Margaret Evans (nee Wallitsch) passed away on February 11, 2020. She was 95 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Wallitsch. She was predeceased by her husbands Edward Bangert and Robert Evans, and siblings Joseph and Florence Wallitsch. Mother of Linda Bangert Dinerman (the late Harvey). Nan to Richard Dinerman (Megan Klim), Dana Dinerman (Anthony Groves), and Elise Dinerman Cia (Ray). Great-grandmother of Jacob, Megan, Noah, Jenna, Avery, Natalie, James and Lucy. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service on Thursday, February 20th 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 601 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment will follow at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to either Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to St. Michael's Lutheran Church.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
