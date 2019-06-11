Services
Simpsonville, SC / formerly Collingwood - On June 6, 2019 (nee Cusworth) of Simpsonville, SC formerly from Collingwood, NJ, age 96. She was the beloved wife of the late William Thompson, loving mother of William J. Thompson and the late Barbara Ann Bunkowski. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren Karyn Heller (nee Bunkowski), Lawrence F. Bunkowski, Jr., William J. Thompson, Jr., Matthew A. and Beth Ann Thompson and great-grandchildren Michael J. Bunkowski, Sara White (nee Bunkowski), Margaret J., Sean A. and Avangeline R. Thompson and great-great granddaughter Skylar White. Margaret was the Collingswood School Board Secretary for 27 years retiring in 1985. Her funeral service will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial donations be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 409 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ 08107. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, OAKLYN, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
