Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Margaret J. (Kerber) Bartlett Obituary
Margaret J. Bartlett (nee Kerber)

Southampton - Margaret passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on October 28, 2019, at the age of 85, of Southampton, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Gerald R. Bartlett. Loving mother of Karen Ressler (Ken), Jeff Bartlett (Janet Billet) and Brooke Laegen (Greg). Proud grandmother of Kendyl Mobilio (Michael), Gerry Ressler, Kelsey Ressler, Emily Bartlett, Zach Bartlett, Cassie Watkins (Nicholas), Samuel Laegen and Elizabeth Laegen. Great grandmother to be of Maclaine Watkins. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, including her goddaughter Patricia Buzby (Jim). The youngest of nine children, Margaret grew up in North Bergen, NJ. She and her husband settled in Jackson, NJ where she worked at Lakehurst Naval Air Station. After raising her family, she took a position with the NJ Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, eventually retiring to Leisuretowne. She enjoyed gardening, a good cup of tea, trips to Atlantic City, keeping up with her grandchildren, and lending a caring hand to whoever needed her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 1 to 3 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ, followed by her funeral service at 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Lions Clubs International Foundation, Dept. 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
