Margaret J. McLaughlinOf Voorhees, NJ - (nee Lubonski), passed away on October 21, 2020. She was 76 years old. Beloved wife of Patrick J. McLaughlin. Loving mother of Marylou Klinke (Michael), Brian Chambers (Kristine) and Stacy Chillscyzn (Steven). Devoted grandmother of Alexander and Matthew Klinke and Victoria and Alyssa Chillscyzn; and great grandmother of Torenz Klinke. Dear sister of Robert Lubonski (Karol). Marge served as a Social Worker for the State of NJ for over 25 years. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 11am-12:30pm and to the Memorial Service at 12:30pm on Saturday, October 31 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178.